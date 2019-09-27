



It’s been a decade since Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom tied the knot, and while their marriage didn’t last, their wedding on September 27, 2009, is still remembered as one of the most romantic moments in Keeping Up With the Kardashians history.

The Good American designer, now 35, and the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 39, wed a month after they started dating in 2009. The nuptials, which aired in season 4 of KUWTK, included the Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian host’s siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in her bridal party. Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq was also a bridesmaid.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum wore a custom Vera Wang silk gown for the ceremony, which she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. She also accented the dress with a lavender sash that matched the outfits of her bridal party. The wedding, which took place at family friend Irving Azoff’s Beverly Hills mansion, was attended by stars such as Ryan Seacrest, Chelsea Handler, Kobe Bryant and Kelly Osbourne.

The former Kocktails With Khloé host filed for divorce from the NBA star in 2013, four years after their wedding. She delayed the process after Odom was found comatose at a legal brothel in Nevada in October 2015. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2017, Odom, who said he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma, opened up about the near-death experience and how he became sober after his addiction to cocaine.

“I kept thinking, Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever? It was scary s–t. Faith got me through,” he said.

He continued, “My kids were really scared that their dad wasn’t going to be here. It was good bonding time with them when they came to see me. They said, ‘Dad, we want you to be here.’ I was honest with them. There is no reason to lie now.”

After her relationship with Odom, Khloé dated Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. In April 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter True, 17 months. The pair split in February after two years of dating and a cheating scandal involving Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Odom, for his part, shares two children with ex Liza Morales: daughter Destiny, 21, and son, Lamar Jr., 17. The former couple were also parents of son Jayden, who died in 2006 at 6 months old.

The Queens native is currently a contestant on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. He’s paired with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

