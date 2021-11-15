The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Are Seriously Stylish Wedding Guests

Showing up in style! When the Kardashian-Jenner family gets invited to watch a friend walk down the aisle, you can bet that they’re going to be the best dressed guests in attendance.

While they’ve attended their fair share of nuptials over the years, this past weekend was particularly busy — and fashion-forward. Because with multiple outfit changes, designer gowns galore and glam squads at the ready, the family proved that they bring out all the stops before going to a wedding.

Let’s kick things off with Kendall Jenner, shall we? She attended her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding over the weekend. For the ceremony, she looked elegant and effortless in a bright blue strapless silk gown that was also worn by fellow bridesmaid Bella Hadid.

But by the time the party rolled around, she switched into a much sexier ensemble that sent the Internet spinning. She donned a cutout dress by Monôt that left very little to the imagination. While the ensemble look amazing, it had many questioning if it was appropriate wedding attire.

“I’m sorry but the dress Kendall Jenner wore to a wedding is not appropriate at all … u don’t show up to someone’s wedding pretty much naked. The attention is supposed to be on the bride and the groom,” a person tweeted. Another added: “If anyone ever showed up to my wedding in the dress Kendall is wearing she will be put one the outside.”

While Perez’s wedding kicked off the weekend’s festivities for Kendall, Kim Kardashian also attended Paris Hilton‘s affair, where she wore a Rick Owens number. Then, the Kardashian-Jenner crew wrapped up the weekend attending friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s nuptials.

The 41-year-old Skims founder was quite the style standout for that soirée as well. She started off her fashion-forward streak at the rehearsal dinner, where she wore her classic head-to-toe Balenciaga look in a royal blue hue. When the evening affair rolled around, she shimmied into a strapless sequin gown, which she paired with diamond hoops and midnight black sunglasses. Her hair was styled straight and sleek.

Kourtney Kardashian also stuck with the all-black theme, color-coordinating with fiancé Travis Barker. She wore a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown, which was complete with a cap sleeve. The Blink 182 drummer, for his part, donned a traditional tuxedo.

To see the Kardashian-Jenner crew all dolled up for friend’s weddings, keep scrolling. Because from Kris Jenner’s always-classic attire to Khloé Kardashian’s ’90s glam, we’re rounding up their best looks, ahead!