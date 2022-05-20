Third time’s the charm? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married — again — in Italy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, are set to wed this weekend in Europe with their families present, Us Weekly can confirm. The duo kept their first two ceremonies to themselves, but this time, they plan to include the whole crew.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will all be there along with their mom, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. An insider confirms that their kids will be there as well.

The Poosh founder shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney and the Famous Stars and Straps founder, who got engaged in October 2021, had their first ceremony in April after the Grammy Awards. The duo exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator as an officiant, but they later confirmed that they did not have a marriage license.

“There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” Kourtney explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! days after the ceremony. “We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

The pair made it legal earlier this week when they tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, May 15. Us confirmed at the time that the couple planned to have another wedding “in the near future” that would be attended by their friends and family.

For their courthouse nuptials, Kourtney wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana minidress and veil while Barker wore a black-on-black suit. The wellness guru later shared snaps of the event via Instagram, adding the caption, “Till death do us part.” In one photo, the pair shared a kiss in a vintage Cadillac with a “Just Married” sign hanging from the back.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” Kim, 41, wrote in a comment on the post, adding an infinity symbol emoji. Khloé, 37, reposted the photos to her Instagram Stories with the message, “Congratulations.”

Though the couple have only been legally married for a few days, Kourtney said in April that she didn’t consider their first wedding to be “fake” despite the fact that it wasn’t technically official. “We just did it anyway,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s what’s in the heart.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!