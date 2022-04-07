Just married — unless you ask Jimmy Kimmel. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony with Travis Barker, insisting the couple had every intention for the nuptials to be legal.

“It’s not called fake married,” the Poosh founder, 42, said during a joint interview with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 6. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.”

While Kimmel, 54, and the sisters were surprised, Kourtney continued: “That’s what I thought. And I’m like, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Kim, 41, added that Kourtney dropped the news in the group chat, but she was asleep. “Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way … I got married last night!’ And I woke up to, like, a million texts,” she said.

Khloé, 37, meanwhile, was on FaceTime while Kris, 66, added that she also knew about the ceremony.

The Famous Stars and Straps founder and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum exchanged vows in the early hours of Monday, April 4, after attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The twosome confirmed the news two days later, though Kardashian clarified that the union is not yet legal because they did not have a marriage license.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 6, alongside a carousel of photos from the evening. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Marty Frierson, who owns the One Love Wedding Chapel where the pair said “I do,” told Us Weekly that the whole affair was “very romantic,” despite the fact that it wasn’t official. “A lot of kissing and dancing,” he told Us on Tuesday, April 5. “The vibe was just love. They came in, went right to the chapel and did their ceremony.”

The Box Car Racer member and the Hulu personality got engaged in October 2021, less than one year after Us confirmed they were dating. Their engagement was filmed for the upcoming show The Kardashians, which debuts on Thursday, April 14.

The Vegas wedding seemingly wasn’t filmed for the series, but an insider told Us that the duo plan to have another ceremony in the future that their friends and family can attend. Whether that event ends up on the show remains to be seen.

“It was totally impulse,” the source said of the Sin City nuptials. “They will have a bigger celebration with more of their families there, but this was a special night just for the two of them.”

Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. The musician is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian, for her part, shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign,7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015.

