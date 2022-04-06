Congratulations are in order! Kourtney Kardashian’s inner circle members sweetly reacted to her and Travis Barker’s wedding ceremony news.

After the Poosh creator, 42, and the Blink-182 member, 46, exchanged vows in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, following the Grammy Awards, Kardashian clarified the purpose of the Sin City ceremony.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote alongside a series of snaps. “Practice makes perfect.”

When the duo got engaged in October 2021, Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums shared their support via Instagram. “Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world!” Kris Jenner gushed at the time. “Love you guys!!!!!”

Kim Kardashian, for her part, commented on Kourtney’s social media upload with ring and heart emojis, and Khloé Kardashian did the same. As for Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the sisters both posted photos of the University of Arizona grad kissing the drummer with her engagement ring on display.

The Meet the Barkers alum was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2006, and the former couple share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. Kourtney is the mother of son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

The Talentless creator planned to “stay far away from witnessing” Kourtney’s wedding, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding,” the insider added. “If it’s filmed for sure, then he might there.”

Another source told Us last month that it will “take time” for the Flip It Like Disick star “to fully accept Travis is The One” for the Los Angeles native, calling her “the one that got away.”

The Grammy nominee is “cordial” around Disick, a third insider told Us after they both attended Reign’s March baseball game, noting, “He doesn’t go around trash-talking him and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of his relationship with the kids.”

The musician has been bonding with Kourtney’s family members, however, including a dinner date with Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, and Rob Kardashian in October 2021.

Barker will be featured on the famous family’s upcoming Hulu show. The series’ first trailer in March showed Barker attending a doctor appointment with Kourtney as she said in a voiceover: “Travis and I want to have a baby.”

Keep scrolling to see how Kourtney’s loved ones responded to news of her and the California native’s nuptials.