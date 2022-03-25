Forever holding his peace? Scott Disick might not make the guest list for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s upcoming nuptials.

“It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “If it’s filmed for sure, then he might there.”

However, the insider predicts that Disick, 38, may “want to stay far away from witnessing” the pair’s vows if cameras aren’t rolling.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, got engaged in October 2021 after less than one year of dating. Watching his ex — with whom he shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — move on with Barker hasn’t been an easy transition for Disick.

“It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her,” a second source told Us of the New York native earlier this month, adding that Disick believes the Poosh founder is “the one that got away.”

Disick dated Kardashian on and off for nearly a decade before the two split for good in 2015. Following the California native’s engagement, a third insider told Us that the Talentless cofounder was “very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.”

The source noted in October 2021, “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

Several months earlier, the Flip It Like Disick alum took the high road when asked about the Kravis romance during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. “I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what,” Disick told host Andy Cohen in June 2021. “So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Despite the apparent tension between him and Barker, Disick was spotted with the musician at Reign’s baseball game on Sunday, March 20. While a source later told Us that Barker “is cordial with Scott” for the sake of Kardashian’s kids and “respects Scott as a father,” a separate insider revealed that the feeling isn’t necessarily mutual, claiming that Disick “despises” Barker.

Disick and Barker are “not on friendly terms” and are typically only together when “the kids are around,” the insider revealed. During these gatherings, Disick tries to put the animosity aside. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy,” the source said.

As for Disick and Kardashian, an insider told Us in September 2021 that “outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

