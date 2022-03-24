No beef. Travis Barker isn’t interested in feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, especially when it comes to the former couple’s kids.

“Travis is cordial with Scott,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with the Poosh founder, 42, who he dated for nearly a decade on and off. The exes called it quits for good in 2015.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer, meanwhile, got engaged to Kardashian in October 2021. Barker coparents son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from whom he split in 2008 after four years of marriage.

Per the insider, the musician “respects Scott as a father and respects that they both are in the kids’ lives.”

Barker “wouldn’t step on Scott’s toes as their father,” the source explains, noting that the Fontana, California, native “has a close bond with Kourtney’s kids and loves the fact that his kids get along well with Kourtney’s kids.”

Us confirmed in January 2021 that Barker and Kardashian sparked a romance after being friends for years. Now, as the pair prepare to walk down the aisle, the “I Think I’m OKAY” musician is even more focused on his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her little ones.

“[Travis] loves Kourtney so much that he wouldn’t want to cause any drama in Kourtney and Scott’s coparenting relationship,” the insider tells Us, adding that the men don’t “get into fights so no one has to play peacemaker.”

One-on-one interaction between Barker and Disick is somewhat limited, with the source noting, “They don’t spend a whole lot of time together — really just for the kids’ activities, sometimes pick-ups/drop offs and if there’s a big family celebration.”

Earlier this month, the duo were spotted cheering on Disick’s youngest son at a baseball game. While the rocker doesn’t seem to mind having to deal with the New York native, the Talentless founder isn’t Barker’s biggest fan.

“[Scott] can’t stand being around him,” a second source recently told Us, claiming that Disick “despises Travis” but is trying to put on a happy face for his children. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

The men are “not on friendly terms,” according to the insider, who emphasized that Barker and the entrepreneur usually only spend time together if “the kids are around.”

Though it’s been years since they ended their romance, Disick may not be totally ready to let go of the reality star. “He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon,” the second source told Us on Tuesday, March 22, noting that it will “take some time” for the father of three to “fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

