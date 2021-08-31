It’s safe to say Scott Disick doesn’t exactly ship Kravis. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex is making headlines for allegedly throwing shade at her romance with Travis Barker.

The eldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner family dated Disick on and off for a decade until they called it quits during the summer of 2015. The pair share three kids: Mason (born in 2009), Penelope (2012) and Reign (2014). While they went on to date other people, it was a common theme on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that her family hoped the Poosh founder and the Talentless designer would find their way back to each other. However, during the June 2021 KUWTK reunion episode, she revealed that they hadn’t been intimate since their split.

“People cannot believe that, but we have not,” Kardashian told Andy Cohen. “For real.”

Disick added, “How annoying.”

The mother of three went on to explain why she ended their relationship: “The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker.”

Disick replied at the time: “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior. I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

After KUWTK wrapped in early 2021, Kardashian went public with her relationship with Barker, whom she secretly started seeing in late 2020. Disick, for his part, had been linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin since October 2020 after ending his three-year relationship with Sofia Richie.

A source previously told Us Weekly that “things haven’t been the same” for Disick and the famous family “since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating.”

Another insider revealed that the couple’s hot and heavy romance shows no signs of slowing down.

“Their relationship has gotten more serious over the past two months,” the source said in April 2021. “They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts.”

Per a third source, Kardashian is “really happy with Travis and she’s gotten a lot of approval on him as well. He gets her and they have fun.”

But does she have Disick’s approval? Scroll through for everything we know about his feelings regarding Kardashian’s romance with Barker: