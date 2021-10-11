Forever family! Scott Disick may have mocked his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian via alleged DMs, but that doesn’t mean he’s not close with her sisters!

Following Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 9, Disick, 38, was spotted heading to the afterparty, walking arm-in-arm with Khloé Kardashian. He kept his look casual, wearing a black North Face vest over a hoodie with camo pants. The Good American cofounder, 37, rocked a stunning red Laquan Smith mini-dress with matching heels, coat, purse and face mask. Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was also spotted with the group.

This is the first time the Talentless founder, who was in the audience for the episode, has been seen with the family since his scandal in August when Younes Bendjima, who also dated Kourtney, 43, shared an alleged DM from Disick.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Flip It Like Disick alum allegedly messaged Bendjima, 28, sharing a photo of the Poosh founder and boyfriend Travis Barker making out in Italy.

Following the scandal, Disick’s then-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin ended their romance — and his relationship with Kourtney became strained.

“Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month of the pair, who share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. “He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way. … What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney. It’s more strained than ever.”

During Saturday’s episode of SNL, Kim, 40, took multiple playful digs at her family — including Kourtney and the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer. In a sketch titled “The People’s Kourt,” the Skims designer played her oldest sister while Mikey Day portrayed the drummer.

“Travis, baby, I have to do my show,” Kim said in Kourtney’s voice while cozying up to Day as Barker. He replied: “I can’t help it, Your Honor.”

Kourtney seemingly loved the sketch, posting it via her Instagram Story and adding, “ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY” with laughing emojis. She also added “Ahhhhh! This is everything! @KimKardashian you killed SNL.”

Kim also poked fun at Gamble, 40, and her mom, 65, during her opening monologue.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” the Selfish author said. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons. But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey.”