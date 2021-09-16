'It's So Cute!' Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Travis and Kourtney's PDA

Here for it! Kim Kardashian has noticed that her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, can’t stop making out with Travis Barker in public, but she doesn’t think it’s a problem.

“Every time you see them, they’re making out,” Ellen DeGeneres pointed out during the Thursday, September 16, episode of her talk show.

“It’s so cute,” the Skims founder, 40, replied. “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. … I love love, so I love them.”

Since the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and reality star, 42, went public with their relationship earlier this year, their PDA hasn’t stopped. In July, for example, the Poosh founder wrote an Instagram caption telling her boyfriend that she wanted to suck his blood. Earlier this week, the duo made their red carpet debut at the VMAs, where they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss on the red carpet.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim teased the possibility that Barker will be part of the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu series.

“I honestly haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on,” she told the comedian, 63. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and have really made some amazing. … To think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

In June, the Kardashian-Jenner crew said farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons and 280 episodes. Though they already have their next project in the works, the Selfish author implied they haven’t really started filming it yet.

“I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” the KKW Beauty mogul said, adding that they hadn’t filmed for between six and 10 months. “It’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff that’s gone on — whether it’s, like, this relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship, or whoever’s. It’s, like, people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom, and it’s gonna be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has had her own share of drama since KUWTK filming ended, filing for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, in February. The estranged duo made headlines again last month when Kim appeared at one of the 44-year-old rapper’s Donda listening events in a wedding dress.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source told Us after the August show. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”