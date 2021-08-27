Thrilled to be included. Fans were surprised to see Kim Kardashian on stage at Kanye West‘s latest Donda listening party, but she had no reservations about showing up for her ex’s newest endeavor.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Skims founder, 40, who participated in the 44-year-old rapper’s third stadium event for his still-unreleased tenth album on Thursday, August 26. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

Held at Soldier Field in Chicago, the event also included appearances by DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum joined West on stage for a recreation of their 2014 wedding, wearing a stark white Balenciaga gown and veil. Footage taken by attendees also showed the former couple holding hands as they left the stadium after the show.

“They were standing facing each other,” an eyewitness tells Us of the show. “She remained under the veil. She was escorted out afterward by Kanye and they walked away holding hands. It did seem genuine and seemed like she wanted to be there. It was a special moment in the show.”

The first insider adds: “If other people think it’s strange, it’s OK, because Kim doesn’t. She thinks it’s cool, great for his art and their relationship and loves to show her kids how much she supports him.”

The pair share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. The KKW Beauty CEO filed for divorce from the musician in February after seven years of marriage.

Though their romance is over, the estranged twosome maintain a friendly dynamic when it comes to coparenting. Earlier this month, they were spotted grabbing lunch together in Malibu, and Kardashian posted an Instagram Story that showed her listening to Donda in her car.

“Kanye has a great relationship with Kim and his kids right now,” the source notes. “But everyone is just waiting to see what he does next. They know this is his time to shine and he’s ready to take the spotlight.”

The Grammy winner has been teasing Donda for more than a year. After hosting his first listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month, he claimed the album would debut on July 23, but it never materialized.

The Yeezy designer then began living in the arena to finish the album. He hosted a second listening party in Atlanta on August 5, but the album still did not appear. Following Thursday’s Chicago performance, a new release date of Friday, September 3, was announced.

Fans are cautiously hopeful that the album will actually arrive this time, the source adds. “The audience seemed excited. It felt like a grand finale type of performance.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin