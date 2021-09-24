Making a statement? Scott Disick recently cleaned up his Instagram following — and exes Kourtney Kardashian and Amelia Gray Hamlin didn’t make the cut.

The 38-year-old Talentless founder does not follow Kourtney, 42, or any of her family members on the social media platform. He also stopped keeping up with his 20-year-old model ex online.

Disick’s social media actions are making headlines less than one month after Kourtney’s former beau Younes Bendjima called him out for DMing him about the Poosh founder and Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick messaged the former boxer, 28, about the mother of his children and the Blink-182 drummer’s PDA-filled trip to Europe on August 30.

Bendjima replied at the time, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

While news of Disick and Hamlin’s breakup followed, a source told Us Weekly that the DM drama wasn’t the main reason that she pulled the plug on their romance.

“Amelia felt the relationship was toxic. She broke up with him. It had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him — she was never a fan,” the source said on September 8. “She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision.”

Another source added, “Amelia was the one who ended things. This breakup was coming regardless.”

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has since shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts, including a telling quote on Wednesday, September 22.

“The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is,” the quote stated. “Read that again.”

While Amelia appears to have unfollowed Disick, Kourtney and her sisters — including Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — still follow him on the app. According to sources, however, his relationship with his ex has been strained in recent months.

“Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent,” one source said, referring to their three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. “He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way.”