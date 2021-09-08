Mother knows best. Lisa Rinna’s opinion played a major part in Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him — she was never a fan,” the source adds.

The 58-year-old soap star never hid her disapproval of her 20-year-old daughter’s romance with the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. After Us broke the news on Tuesday, September 7, that Hamlin broke up with Disick, Rinna seemingly celebrated on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented on an Instagram post which featured a screenshot of the breakup story. The Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem actress simply added a smiling emoji in response.

Previously, the Bravo star lamented her daughter’s taste in men. “Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?” the reality TV personality joked during the August 25 episode of RHOBH. “My husband, Harry [Hamlin], made it quite clear that he would not object if [our daughter] Delilah [Belle Hamlin] and Eyal [Booker] got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

On Sunday, September 5, Rinna shared a snap of Styles, 27, on Instagram, to which makeup artist Michael Anthony commented, “Manifestation WORKS!”

Rinna responded, “It does.”

According to the source, Rinna’s disapproval of Disick was only part of what pushed Amelia to break off the romance.

“Amelia felt the relationship was toxic,” the insider explains. “She broke up with him.”

As she continues to work through her public split, the California native is doing her best to stay strong and is confident in her decision. “She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision,” the insider tells Us.

The former Flip It Like Disick star shares three children — son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who he dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. Before he and Amelia called it quits, the Talentless designer found himself in hot water after allegedly sending DMs to Younes Bendjima about their mutual ex, 42, and her current beau, Travis Barker, who packed on the PDA on a recent trip to Italy.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote.

Amid the drama, Hamlin was spotted rocking a “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” T-shirt on Sunday, which seemed to subtly reference the Instagram debacle.

However, the New York native’s social media mess didn’t factor into the breakup. “[It] wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday. “This breakup was coming regardless.”