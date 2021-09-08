Lisa Rinna dropping a namesake lipstick brand was pretty freaking legendary. But now, daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin are helping her take the power of a perfectly glossed pout to a whole new level.

In fact, the two have decided to team up with their mom to create their own Lip Kits for Rinna Beauty (!!). After all, a love of lips runs in the family.

“[Our obsession with lipstick] isn’t as crazy as hers [Rinna’s], but we definitely get our love for the beauty and fashion industry from watching her since we were young,” the DNA founders exclusively told Us Weekly. “We’ve always struggled with finding the perfect combination of lip liner, lipstick and lip gloss, so when the opportunity came up to do a collaboration, we jumped at the idea!”

And the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn’t be happier to have her daughters, who she shares with Harry Hamlin, getting in on the action and joining the “family business.”

“Amelia and Delilah have such dynamic, busy lives and to be able to do something together was incredible,” Rinna said to Stylish. “As a mom, I’m so proud to see their imagination shine as they’ve created their own lines of our lip kit.”

While the trio “had so much fun” working together, Rinna was also “blown away” by the way each of her daughters was able to let their “individual style” and “personalities” shine through with their respective designs, which will be available around the holidays. Both the girls’ Lip Kits will retail for $49.

Delilah’s vibe for example is “more glowy and sexy.” As such, she paired the pre-existing Notice Me Lip Liner with two new-to-market products: the Envy Me Lipstick and the Glow Up Lipgloss.

Amelia, for her part, said, “My style is chic and I wanted to have fun with the names so I came up with Lil Extra [a pre-existing lip liner shade], Angel’s Kiss [Lipstick] and Frost Bite [Lipgloss].”

While this drop may be the family’s first collaboration, it’s not necessarily going to be their last. Rinna said it “would be great to continue” the partnership with her girls.

“My daughters are so unique in so many ways and they have their own style,” she told Us. “They know quality and they understand what Rinna Beauty stands for.”

She added: “Rinna Beauty is not a celebrity brand. It’s a cosmetics company rooted in quality style, inclusivity and individuality … We’ve created a line of products that are paraben-free, not tested on animals, that use only the finest materials and ingredients and that make people feel special.”

To say up-to-date on these soon-to-be-released Lip Kits and more, check out rinnabeauty.com.