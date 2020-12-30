Seeing double! It’s no secret that Lisa Rinna is a trendsetter but one thing you may not know about her sense of style is how much she enjoys matching with her loved ones!

One of her favorite people to twin with is her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne. For instance, just a few weeks ago the duo posted pics of themselves wearing the same exact black pajamas with gray bathrobes during a trip to Lake Tahoe.

As adorable as this was, probably our favorite and most memorable twinning moment of theirs was during an episode of RHOBH when Rinna showed up to Jayne’s astrology reading dinner wearing the same hot pink minidress. And the double-breasted Rotate jacket dress was nothing if not a standout. They both even wore their hair exactly the same in long, low ponytails — and they loved it!

“We look amazing,” Jayne said as she greeted her friend.

In November, Rinna posted a photo of she and Kyle Richards wearing the same black-and-white polka dot dress, also from Rotate. “Oops we did it again,” Rinna captioned the pic on November. “Ladies who Lunch. Parisian Style.”

But it’s not just fellow Real Housewives that Rinna matches with. She’s also shared photos of her with her family in identical looks. For Christmas, she posted a pic of her and her daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin wearing red pajamas with white pipping. “My Girls ❤️❤️,” she captioned the snap.

To see these and many more of Rinna’s best twinning fashion moments, keep scrolling.

