We can’t help but love a parent-child matching moment! From father-and-son duos to mother-and-son mini-mes (we’re looking at you Damian and Elizabeth Hurley), there are lots of stars who like to turn heads by twinning with their kids.
But they’re far from the only cute duo in the game! In fact, mothers and sons have also dazzled dazzle in twinning swimwear. On Friday, May 8, Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Enrique Baston also wore a pair of coordinated swimsuits, which the Desperate Housewives alum noted is hard to do. “Starting the weekend early! 👙———- The bathing suits are from @kokotribe. Finally a matching set for mama and baby boy!” she wrote in a caption alongside a picture of her and the 23-month-old in orange-and-pink print pieces.
From adorable snaps to drop-dead gorgeous selfies, keep scrolling to see the best twinning moments shared by parents and their children.
