See All the Celebrity Parents Who Have Had Twinning Style Moments With Their Kids

See Stars' Adorably Twinning with Their Kids
We can’t help but love a parent-child matching moment! From father-and-son duos to mother-and-son mini-mes (we’re looking at you Damian and Elizabeth Hurley), there are lots of stars who like to turn heads by twinning with their kids.

No one does coordinated outfits quite like John Legend and Miles Theodore Stephens. For the boy’s 2nd birthday on Saturday, May 16, the whole family — including Chrissy Teigen and 4-year-old Luna — all wore white T-shirts featuring Elmo. This came a couple of months after John and Miles looked too cute in matching crab-patterned swimming trunks with a red drawstring on Tuesday, March 17.

But they’re far from the only cute duo in the game! In fact, mothers and sons have also dazzled dazzle in twinning swimwear. On Friday, May 8, Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Enrique Baston also wore a pair of coordinated swimsuits, which the Desperate Housewives alum noted is hard to do. “Starting the weekend early! 👙———- The bathing suits are from @kokotribe. Finally a matching set for mama and baby boy!” she wrote in a caption alongside a picture of her and the 23-month-old in orange-and-pink print pieces.

Then there’s Elizabeth and Damian who, on more than one occasion, have shared double take-worthy pictures together. Thanks to their plump lips, voluptuous shiny locks and their piercing light eyes, it’s nearly impossible to tell them apart.

From adorable snaps to drop-dead gorgeous selfies, keep scrolling to see the best twinning moments shared by parents and their children.

