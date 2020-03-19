John Legend and 22-Month Old Son Miles Twin in Identical Swim Trunks

Cuteness overload! While social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, John Legend and 22-month old son Miles Theodore Stephens got dressed up for the pool in identical swim trunks — and we can’t get enough of the adorable matching moment.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 18, Chrissy Teigen showed her 28.6 million Instagram followers in a series of photos. In the first pic, the father-son pair sit on the floor wearing blue crab-patterned trunks with a red drawstring.

The Bring the Funny judge jokingly captioned the photo, “I have crabs.”

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Fans couldn’t help but run with Teigen’s giggle-worthy comment. “Crabtacular,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Best crabs to have 😍🙌🏼💗.”

One follower pointed out Legend’s fit bod, writing, “more like (cr)ABS cc: @johnlegend.”

The “All of Me” singer hasn’t revealed where the matching swim trunks are from just yet, but we’ve discovered a very similar pair available from Capelle Miami for $77.

Though the first pic features only Legend and Miles, the second includes 3-year-old Luna Simone Stephens. For this playful at-home photoshoot, the little girl wore a bikini with pretty purple bows.

It seems as though Legend and Teigen have been making the most out of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, March 17, the singer performed a concert for fans on Instagram Live as part of the Together at Home Concert Series.

About 12 minutes into Legend’s performance, Teigen made an entrance wearing just a towel as a dress with a hair turban and a glass of LVE Wines rosé in her hand.

The statement-making outfit was the result of a poll she put out to her Twitter followers. She asked them to vote on her ensemble for the night. The choices included three different dresses and a “simple house towel.”

Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress

Based on how things went down, we have a feeling you already know which outfit won in a landslide victory.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)