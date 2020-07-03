See How Your Fave ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Look Without Makeup: Pics

Real Housewives love their glam! They’re no strangers to false lashes, a well-defined contour and a fresh set of killer acrylics. So when our favorite Bravo stars ditch the makeup for bare-faced beauty, you can best be certain that Us Weekly’s Stylish is all over it.

Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Heather Dubrow are among the Housewives who’ve celebrated their natural beauty on the ‘gram, inspiring others with their transparency. For example, in honor of her 55th birthday, Medley posted a close-up mirror selfie without a stitch of makeup.

“This is a real photo of me, 55, without any makeup or filters,” she captioned the Instagram pic on October 14, 2019. “I have accepted me, the 55-year-old me and I love every bit of it.”

In the spring of that same year, RHOBH’s Erika Jayne clapped back at a social media troll who criticized a makeup-free photo of her. The TV star directly replied to the troll, “Actually this is me after a facial with no makeup. And no, I’m not ashamed to be 47.”

Occasionally, the show’s ladies will participate in a no-makeup challenge, like the one RHOA star Eva Marcille started in April of 2020. She named it the #WashFaceChallenge and encouraged her fans and co-stars to ditch their makeup for as long as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are among those who stepped up to the plate, rocking fresh-faced looks for their millions of followers. Burruss called out some of her co-stars for not fully committing to the challenge.“My #RHOA girls doin #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters,” she wrote, promising “I’m gonna keep it 💯 wit y’all.”

Keep scrolling to see these famous ladies and more of your favorite Real Housewives stars embracing their natural beauty!

