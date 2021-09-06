A reminder of their romance? Amelia Gray Hamlin appeared to send a message to Scott Disick with her Sunday, September 5, outfit.

The model, 20, posted an Instagram Story photo of a “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” tee. The white top was paired with a bejeweled cross necklace.

The Los Angeles native went on to share a screenshot of a group message with her family members seemingly commenting on the style. “So sick,” sister Delilah Belle Hamlin wrote, while mom Lisa Rinna added, “’90s supermodel vibes.”

Amelia’s social media upload came one week after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima shared alleged DMs from Disick, 38, about the reality star’s PDA-filled trip to Italy with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!?????” the Talentless creator allegedly wrote alongside a photo of his ex, 42, kissing the Blink-182 member, 45. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Bendjima, 28, replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

Later that same day, Amelia appeared to comment on the feud with an Instagram Story photo of a person holding a cardboard sign urging people to “be nicer to each other.”

As for Kardashian the Poosh creator tweeted a Bible verse on Tuesday, August 31, reading, “John 15:7. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Kardashian is dating Barker. The University of Arizona grad previously dated Disick on and off from 2005 to 2015, and thy share three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. The Flip It Like Disick star started dating Amelia in October 2020.

Amelia is “embarrassed’ for Disick over the DMs but “standing by [his] side,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, September 2. “Amelia … is just supporting him. She knows what he thinks about Kourtney and Travis, so she more just feels bad that Younes did that to Scott. She doesn’t like seeing the Kardashians be mean to Scott or anyone bullying him.”

While an insider told Us in February that the Flip It Like Disick star was “OK” with Kardashian’s romance with the drummer, their relationship is now “more strained than ever.”

A source explained to Us on Thursday, “What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

Disick has yet to comment on the scandal. On Sunday, he posted a photo of a dark and empty patio via Instagram Stories, captioned, “Life’s a beach.”