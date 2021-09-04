Something to say? Days after Younes Bendjima leaked alleged screenshots from Scott Disick about ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-packed romance with Travis Barker, the Talentless founder, 38, seemingly responded amid the ongoing drama.

The Flip It Like Disick alum shared a photo of a dark and empty patio to his Instagram Story on Friday, September 3, alongside the caption, “Life’s [sic] a real beach.”

This cryptic caption was shared days after the former boxer, 28, posted screenshots via Instagram Story on Monday, August 30, that Disick had allegedly sent to him regarding his feelings on Kardashian’s current relationship.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum allegedly messaged Bendjima, alongside a snap of the Poosh founder, 42, and Barker, 45, making out.

At the time, Bendjima replied to Disick, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” He also captioned his Instagram Story message, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

In another Story, Bendjima explained, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km.”

For his part, Disick had yet to publicly address the alleged message scandal before Friday’s cryptic post. Bendjima was linked to Kardashian on and off between 2016 to 2019, following the end of her 9-year relationship with Disick in 2015.

A source told Us Weekly that the KUTWK star hoped Bendjima could have been a confidant, given their mutual ex.

“Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 1. “He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen. He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

The source noted that the New York native had enough of the reality personality packing on the PDA with the Blink-182 musician.

“Scott’s sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere. He hates Travis,” the insider said at the time. “But what’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

According to the source, Disick’s relationship with Kardashian — with whom he shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — is “strained” as a result of her recent fiery romance.

Kardashian first went public with her rocker beau in January 2020 and the pair have continued to grow even stronger together.

During the European getaway, the California native shared a snap via Instagram of the pair making out while on a boat. She captioned the pic, “That’s Amore,” and the drummer commented, “🖤” on her post.