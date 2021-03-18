Adorably comfortable with each other! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted showing PDA after going on a date.

The reality star, 41, and the musician, 45, cuddled outside of West Hollywood vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen on Tuesday, March 16, as they waited at a valet stand. The two wrapped their arms around each other, and at one point, he held her head in his hand. Barker then guided Kardashian to the car and opened the driver’s side door for her.

The couple dressed down for the outing, with the Poosh founder in an all-black ensemble and matching face mask and the Blink-182 drummer in a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Their flirty exchange is just the latest sign that Kardashian and Barker are enjoying their time together. “Kourtney and Travis are doing really well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s spending time with his kids; he’s spending time with her kids.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while the songwriter and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler are parents of son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Disick, 37, approves of the romance — as do others who are close to the pair. “Scott is super supportive of the relationship — there are no problems there,” the insider says. “Kourtney is so smitten with Travis, and everyone around them loves them as a couple.”

Kardashian’s decision to step back from her family’s reality show has allowed her to bond further with Barker too. “Kourtney hasn’t been filming the show, so she and Travis have a lot of time to spend together,” the source reveals.

Us confirmed in January that things had turned romantic between the longtime pals. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” an insider told Us at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Kardashian and Barker’s children ultimately brought them together. “Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” a source said later that month. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

