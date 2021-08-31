Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima called it quits in 2019, but the drama between the duo never fully abated.

The pair dated on and off from 2016 to early 2020, splitting up and reconciling multiple times within that time period. The Algerian model, however, never made an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and was rarely even referenced by the Poosh founder or her siblings.

During the KUTWK reunion in June 2021, Khloé Kardashian called out her older sister for refusing to discuss her relationship with Bendjima while she and Kim Kardashian were putting their personal lives out in the open.

“Sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly, is that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too,” the Good American founder explained. “If other people are going through things and are choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else going on in someone’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

The Revenge Body alum claimed at the time that Kourtney wouldn’t let her family discuss the relationship on camera, despite the fact that the relationship was documented by the press.

“We weren’t even allowed to talk about it,” Khloé said. “We’re not saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention [him], even though there’s paparazzi photos. So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

While the family kept quiet about Bendjima after the split, the model wasn’t afraid to defend himself when his name surfaced in connection with his ex. In April 2021, fans theorized that Bendjima used a shady Instagram Story to mock Kourtney’s romance with Travis Barker, but he quickly denied that interpretation.

“I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes,” he wrote at the time. “Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it’s been two years let’s move on.”

Things hit a boiling point again in August 2021 when Bendjima shared what he claimed were DMs sent to him by Scott Disick, who Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015. The pair share son Mason, born in December 2009, daughter Penelope, born in July 2012, and son Reign, born in December 2014.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Flip It Like Disick alum allegedly messaged Bendjima, alongside a photo of the pair making out during their European vacation.

The model replied: “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

