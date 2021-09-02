The saga continues. Days after sharing alleged DMs from Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima returned to social media with a pointed message.

The model, 28, reposted a January photo shoot to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 1, that had the caption, “Don’t play with that boy, he is not one of them.” He also overlaid the post with new text that read, “I said it I mean it.”

In another slide, the Algeria native shared a simple text post with the message, “Can you remember who you were before the world told you who you should be?”

Earlier this week, Bendjima made headlines when he posted screenshots of an alleged Instagram conversation with Disick, 38. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Flip It Like Disick alum allegedly wrote, referring to a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, making out during their recent European vacation.

Bendjima dated the Poosh founder, 42, from 2018 to early 2020. Disick, for his part, had an on-off romance with the reality star from 2006 to 2015. The pair share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Though Kardashian has moved on with Barker, 45, and Disick has been dating Amelia Gray Hamlin since late 2020, the Talentless cofounder hasn’t been shy about his dislike of Bendjima.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, the New York native told Andy Cohen that he gave his ex his “blessing” for her new romance, but admitted he didn’t feel that way when she was dating the former boxer.

After Cohen, 53, noted that Disick seemed “really upset” when Kardashian dated other men, he replied, “Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.”

Disick and Kardashian previously had a cordial coparenting relationship that was documented on KUWTK, but a source told Us Weekly that tension between the duo has been high recently.

“He’s trying to be the best parent he can be for their kids and make it work coparenting, but he’s having problems now with Kourtney,” the insider explained. “He doesn’t think she should be showing off too much PDA because of their rated-R behavior. The kids are still young and can easily find paparazzi photos of them on their phones.”

The source added that Disick was “definitely embarrassed” by Bendjima posting the screenshot, partly because he didn’t expect the model to react the way he did.

“He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen,” the insider told Us. “He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”