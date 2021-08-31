Supporting her man? Amelia Gray Hamlin seemingly weighed in on the feud brewing between Scott Disick and Travis Barker with a pointed social media upload.

The 20-year-old model shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 31, featuring a person holding a cardboard sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.”

Hamlin’s subtle commentary came shortly after Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Younes Bendjima shared an alleged screenshot of DMs from the Talentless cofounder, 38, throwing shade at the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the reality star, 42.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote alongside a PDA photo of the pair, who have been dating since January.

Bendjima, 28, replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” When he shared the exchange in a Monday, August 30, Instagram Story, he added, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

As the drama continued to play out, Barker was seemingly unfazed. On Tuesday, he uploaded an image of Ray Liotta‘s Goodfellas character laughing via his Instagram Story without making any direct mention of Disick.

Two months prior, however, the musician was caught “liking” a shady post about an “awkward” night out with Hamlin, sparking rumors of drama between the two couples.

Kardashian and the Flip It Like Disick alum dated on and off for nearly a decade before they called it quits in 2015. The pair have maintained a close friendship through the years while raising their children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Shortly after Us confirmed the Poosh founder’s romance with Barker, an insider revealed how Disick felt about seeing his former flame move on.

“Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” the source told Us in February. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the New York native have “an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between,” the source noted at the time.

Disick, for his part, was first linked to Hamlin in October 2020. After months of speculation, the pair finally went Instagram official while celebrating Valentine’s Day together earlier this year.