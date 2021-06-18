Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Scott ‘Have Not’ Been Intimate Since Split

Getting real. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick set the record straight on their current relationship status during a preview for part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, which airs on Sunday, June 20.

In the clip, Disick, 38, who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with Kardashian, 42, admits that “yes,” he probably would’ve had a chance with his ex-girlfriend had he stayed sober.

The Poosh founder, 42, agrees, saying, “Yeah, probably.” Kardashian later notes that the final straw on their nine-year romance was due to the New York native’s drinking problem.

“The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker,” the mother of three explains.

Disick, who was 23 years old when he started filming their reality show, owns up to his sobriety issues, saying, “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior. I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

Host Andy Cohen then asks the pair whether they have been intimate since their July 2015 split.

“People cannot believe that, but we have not,” Kardashian reveals. “For real.”

Disick confirms her story, joking, “How annoying!”

While their romance came to an end six years ago, the duo have remained close and at times caused fans to think they were back together based on their flirty interactions. The duo, however, shut down any hookup speculation, confirming that they are completely platonic now.

“I feel like we’re great friends and co-parents,” the California native explains in the clip.

The Flip It Like Disick alum adds: “We’re family. I think we always will be.”

Disick hasn’t, however, always been the biggest fans of the men Kardashian has dated over the years.

After Cohen, 53, says it “seems like you get really upset with Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Disick quips, “Me? No! I just want to kill them.”

He then reveals that “the last guy” wasn’t anyone’s favorite. “Nobody was happy with the last one,” Khloé Kardashian chimes in, not giving any names, but seemingly referring to Younes Bendjima, who Kourtney dated from 2016 to 2018.

She was then briefly linked to Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat before her current romance with Travis Barker began in late 2020. Us Weekly confirmed in January that the longtime friends were “officially dating” and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, was “very smitten” with Kourtney.

“Scott and everyone else didn’t like him,” Kourtney admits in the teaser, again referring to one of her former flames.

Disick, who has been dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin since October 2020 after splitting from his girlfriend of nearly three years Sofia Richie two months prior, adds: “I did still try and support — I was still there to help her through.”

Part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs on E! Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET.