Kourtney Reveals Her Scott Deal Breaker in 1st 'KUWTK' Reunion Teaser

The end is nigh! Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to a close, but it seems like the drama is just getting started.

The first teaser for the upcoming two-part reunion debuted on Wednesday, June 9, and it’s clear that host Andy Cohen wasn’t kidding when he said nothing was off-limits. The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, starts with a softball, asking the family why they decided to end their long-running series.

“We’re all feeling a little overwhelmed,” Kris Jenner replies. “We had done it for so long.” That “overwhelmed” feeling has played out in recent seasons, as some family members have appeared less often — Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner in particular — as their individual schedules have filled up with various business commitments.

After that question, though, the Bravo executive turns his eye on Kourtney Kardashian, asking her if she thought her relationship with Scott Disick “might have turned out differently” if the couple hadn’t “shared so much of it” on TV.

“Probably,” the Poosh founder, 42, replies. “But I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker.” The Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, seems to agree with his ex’s assessment, adding, “I was pretty irresponsible.”

The former pair dated off and on from 2006 to 2015. They share son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6. Though they have maintained a cordial coparenting relationship since their split, Disick has been open in the past about hoping for a reunion.

The Talentless founder is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, while Kourtney has moved on with Travis Barker.

In the reunion teaser, Cohen also asks Disick if Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, have his “blessing,” but the New York native’s reaction isn’t shown in the clip.

The wellness guru isn’t the only target of Cohen’s no-holds-barred questions. In one part of the teaser, the Superficial author asks Khloé Kardashian about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that split them up from 2019 to 2020.

The “Radio Andy” host also questions Kris, 65, about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, asking, “Kris, have you forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated you?” The matriarch pauses before answering, but the clip ends before her thoughts are revealed.

“This is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time and then when they announced that it was their final season, I was like, ‘We’ve got to do this,'” Cohen said of the reunion in April. “We have to do this the right way, you know?”

Part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs on E! Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET.