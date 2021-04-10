Ready to tell all! Andy Cohen will be joined by the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a special reunion to mark the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and he’s giving fans a taste of what to expect.

“We’re going to cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in a kind of Housewives-style reunion show,” the Bravo personality, 52, revealed during a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked. “Nothing’s off-limits with this crew. I don’t know if I can even say when we’re filming it, but we’re filming it.”

To do justice to the long-running reality series, Cohen knew he had to go all out. “It will look like a real reunion show that you know and love,” he added. “This is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time and then when they announced that it was their final season, I was like, ‘We’ve got to do this.’ We have to do this the right way, you know?”

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian will all be in attendance, along with Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Cohen confirmed that Scott Disick had agreed to participate, but it was still “unclear” whether Rob Kardashian or Caitlyn Jenner will join.

“I pitched [the special] to them when I went to Khloé’s house to shoot the interview for [my new show] For Real,” the Most Talkative author explained. “And they all, I’d have to say, were very receptive. I’ve spoken to Kim a few times since then. And I’ve said to her, ‘Look, if we’re going to do this, we have to do it right. Like, I need to go there.’ And she’s like, ‘No, no, no, that’s what we want. That’s what we like about you. We want to go there. We want to do this.'”

Cohen has previously hosted members of the famous family on his Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live, and said there were never any “restrictions surrounding their appearance.”

The reunion episode was announced earlier this month, and while there’s no official premiere date yet, fans can anticipate more news coming soon.

In September 2020, Kim, 40, announced that the longtime E! reality series would be coming to an end after its 20th season. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote in a social media statement at the time, adding that she “wouldn’t be where I am today” without those who helped her along the way.

Viewers were shocked to see the family moving on from the show that made them household names, but a source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the stars felt that they had “outgrown the show and taken it as far as they can.”

“They’re business people first and foremost, and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere,” the insider explained. “They’re seeing through what’s expected of them and being totally professional as well as pragmatic. … There are endless options available to them and every day throws up even more possibilities, so it’s really an exciting period for the whole family, albeit pretty nerve-wracking.”