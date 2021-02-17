End of an era. Lamar Odom wasn’t expecting the Kardashian-Jenners to close their reality TV chapter — but he’s giving the family his full support.

Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending after its 20th season, which is set to premiere in March. Odom, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 16, that he was “a little bit surprised” by the bold decision.

“Everything that started has an ending,” he added. “You know, they have a pretty tight knit family and … I’m pretty sure that they came to that decision together. Of course, at this time, we all know that we really have to do what’s best for us. And if they feel like that’s best for them, then they have my full support.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, detailed her family’s “difficult” choice to end their reality TV reign in a lengthy Instagram post alongside an old poster from one of the show’s earliest seasons. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she wrote in September. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Odom’s ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, noted via Instagram at the time that she was “too emotional to fully express” how she was feeling. One month later, the 36-year-old revealed that she was still “sad” to walk away from the show after so many years but felt like it was the right time.

“We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap,” Khloé said on the “Emergency Contact” podcast in October. “It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”

The Revenge Body host married the former NBA player in September 2009 after one month of dating. Their wedding ceremony was featured on KUWTK and Odom subsequently became a fixture of the show. In 2011, the duo got their own spin-off series titled Khloé & Lamar, but it was canceled after just two seasons.

Khloé filed for divorce from the retired athlete in December 2013 and the case was dismissed two years later when Odom was hospitalized after suffering kidney failure and multiple strokes. He was placed on life support at the time, leaving the Good American cofounder with the responsibility to make his medical decisions. He eventually recovered and Khloé filed for divorce again, finalizing the paperwork in December 2016.

Despite all of his ups and downs with the California native, Odom has no hard feelings. “I would love to remain her friend. I would love that,” he told Us, noting that seeing his ex-wife thrive as mom to her and Tristan Thompson‘s 2-year-old daughter, True, has been incredible.

“If she was able to take care of a 29-year-old man, I know she’d be great with the baby,” he joked. “I’m proud of her and I wish her well, as far as being a mother.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi