No surprises here! Andy Cohen revealed that two members of the Real Housewives franchise have contacted him to say they’re upset their kids were left out of the newly announced Watch What Happens Live kids’ special.

On the Wednesday, April 7, episode of his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the Bravo host, 52, said that he’d already gotten feedback from some of the network’s stars about the upcoming episode. “First of all, I will say I heard from two moms yesterday saying, ‘Why wasn’t my daughter included,'” he told a caller.

When the person asked if one was Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan, Cohen replied that he hadn’t heard from her — but didn’t name any other names. “I would have loved to have [Morgan’s daughter] Quincy,” said the WWHL host. “She’s never been on the show. So I wouldn’t even ask.”

He did confirm that at least “12 or so” Bravo kids will appear on the special, including Teresa Guidice’s daughter Gia, Meredith Marks’ son Brooks, Caroline Manzo’s sons Albie and Chris, Ramona Singer’s daughter Avery, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley, Luann de Lesseps’ daughter Victoria and Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle.

The Most Talkative author added that Briana Culberson, daughter of original Orange County Housewife Vicki Gunvalson, will join as well. Culberson is “really the first daughter of all the daughters,” Cohen said. “Briana walked so the rest could run.”

The producer teased the kids’ special as just a preview of what he has planned for the future of WWHL. “I will say people were very excited about this and you’re going to be hearing more,” he added. “This is part of something bigger that we are doing at Watch What Happens Live. And this is only a part of it. … If you’re interested in … the kids, you’re going to be really interested to hear more.”

On Wednesday, Cohen also announced that he will host a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion for the show’s 20th and final season. “It’s the ultimate family reunion covering 20 years of the Kardashians – and nothing is off limits!” he wrote on Twitter. “Tweet questions for Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall & Scott using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion.”

In a teaser for the episode, the Bravo mogul calls the Kardashian-Jenner family on FaceTime and they initially pretend their screen is frozen. “Am I in trouble?” he jokes. “We just needed your reaction to us,” replies Kim Kardashian.

The reunion, which does not yet have a premiere date, will air on E! “soon,” according to a tweet from the network.