Trying to take the high road? Fans learned during the Wednesday, February 24, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, that Gia Giudice actually encouraged Teresa Giudice to apologize to Jackie Goldschneider after their heated confrontation.

The mother-daughter duo talked on the phone during Wednesday’s episode after Jackie, 44, opted not to attend the cast trip to Lake George, New York. The lawyer skipped the vacation after Teresa, 48, alleged that she heard Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheats on her at the gym. Jackie subsequently compared spreading the rumors without evidence to telling people that Gia, 20, “does coke in the bathroom” at parties.

“She said something about me, she’s upset because you said something about her marriage,” the college student told Teresa on the phone. “And not for nothing, if you went about it in a s—tty way that upset her, then you should apologize.”

Gia also reminded her mother about how she felt when Jackie brought up accusations that Teresa cheated on then-husband Joe Giudice during season 10.

“I’m sure you weren’t happy when cheating rumors were going on about you and dad,” Gia said. “If you upset her, say sorry.”

While Teresa acknowledged how “mature” her daughter is, she didn’t take her advice. During dinner with her costars, the Standing Strong author insisted that she didn’t do “anything wrong.”

Teresa said, ”I really don’t. So, tell her to shut the f-k up and stop crying like a baby. … Obviously, there’s a skeleton in the closet, because for her to be this f—king heartbroken means something’s going on.”

Back in New Jersey, Jackie admitted that the accusations have caused “terrible tension” in her marriage.

“Evan is still so angry,” she told Bravo cameras. “I haven’t taken an easy breath since I found out. It just sucks that Evan and I did nothing wrong at all. Teresa gets to cause all this trouble and then I am left picking up the pieces, while she goes on vacation with all my friends.”

While Jackie has maintained that her remark about Gia doing drugs was an “analogy,” the Rutgers student changed her tune after the comment aired on the February 17 premiere.

“Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned,” Gia tweeted on February 19. “My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

After Wednesday’s episode aired, Gia took to Twitter again: “I don’t want to say every… but most of the housewives have gotten the rift of cheating or being cheated on just saying.. not saying it’s right or acceptable. but this is what you sign up for.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.