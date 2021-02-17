Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter has grown up before our eyes. Gia Giudice has been on Bravo for more than a decade as her mother remains the only original cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gia was eight years old when the reality show, which also featured her sisters Gabriella (born 2004) and Milania (2005), filmed season 1. At the first reunion, fans learned Teresa was pregnant with her fourth baby girl. The cookbook author gave birth to daughter Audriana in September 2009.

In addition to her relationship with her parents and sisters, Gia’s bond with her uncle Joe Gorga was heavily featured on the series after Melissa Gorga joined the cast for season 3. The then-tween often tried to bring her parents and uncle together as the two couples feuded. During a 2011 episode, fans may recall Gia breaking down in tears at Milania’s 5th birthday as she sang a song about the stress of the family feud.

When Gia was 13, her parents pleaded guilty to several counts of fraud. While Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison, Joe was set to spend 41 months behind bars after his wife was released.

“Honestly, obviously, any news that is hurtful or horrible to hear is so upsetting. But my family is probably one of the strongest families I know, so we’ll get through this,” Gia told Access Hollywood at the time. “It’s gonna be fine. And when it’s over, we’re gonna be better than ever.”

While RHONJ didn’t film during Teresa’s stint in prison, Bravo aired a three-part special with the Giudice family titled Teresa Checks In in October 2015. The show returned for season 7 in 2016 and kicked off with Teresa arriving home and reuniting with Joe and her daughters.

Joe, for his part, began his sentence in March 2016. In March 2019, the former construction business owner was released into ICE custody after a judge ruled that he would be deported to his native Italy. While the Giudice family continued to fight his deportation, Joe moved to Italy in October 2019. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that he and Teresa split after 20 years of marriage.

“I feel bad for my daughters,” Teresa said during the RHONJ season 10 reunion, which aired in March 2020, confirming that Gia was in therapy amid the divorce and deportation battle. “Me and Joe can get through anything, I hate that my kids have to go through this. This whole thing, they’re not punishing Joe and I, they’re punishing the kids. It’s not fair to them.”

While Joe and Teresa continued to live separate lives, Gia started college at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. In July 2020, she made headlines when she confirmed she had a nose job at the age of 19.

“I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Fans will continue to see Gia on season 11 of RHONJ, which premieres in February 2021.

Scroll through to see Gia through the years: