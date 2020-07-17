Cat’s outta the bag! Gia Giudice, the daughter of Teresa Giudice, revealed that she underwent a rhinoplasty procedure.

The 19-year-old announced the news via Instagram on Friday, July 17, posting a photo of herself and her mom.

“Yes, I got a nose job. Yes, I’m swollen,” she captioned the pic, before praising Dr. Geoffrey Tobias for his efforts. “Thank you so much, @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it😍 .”

Gia added, “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

In addition to posting about how she “adores” Gia, Teresa, 48, showed support for her eldest daughter’s decision in the Instagram post’s comments. “Couldn’t be more proud of you,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote. “You are beautiful inside and out. Love you to infinity and beyond ❤️ .”

Teresa also shares Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with estranged husband Joe Giudice. In November 2019, Teresa told reporters that she would approve of her daughters seeking cosmetic surgery solutions. However, her one stipulation was that they needed to be at least 21 years old first. She confessed to being “all about plastic surgery but not [for] teenagers.”

Additionally, the Standing Strong author said that she would prohibit a then 18-year-old Gia from going under the knife until then. “No, I wouldn’t let Gia do anything for a while,” she said at the time. “I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?”

Earlier this year, the Bravo vet revealed that she underwent her second breast augmentation in nearly 12 years. “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best, most confident self,” Teresa wrote via Instagram in January. “I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger @premingermd. She was amazing and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results.”

The businesswoman also got a non-surgical face and neck lift treatment in February.