Reunited and it feels so good! Teresa Giudice and her four daughters arrived in Italy to visit Joe Giudice for the first time since he left ICE custody last month.

“We’re back❤️,” Gia, 18, captioned a sweet selfie with her parents and sisters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, via Instagram.

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, confirmed that the family was en route to Italy on Wednesday, November 6.

“At this point, they don’t know each other anymore. And they need to get to know each other again,” Gorga, 40, said on GMA’s Strahan, Sara and Keke. “It’s only fair to give her that minute to get back together and see how they feel. It’s been a long time. She’s on her way to Italy right now and we’ll see what goes down. That’s a long time to be away from your husband.”

Joe, 47, was taken into ICE custody in March after completing his 41-month prison sentence. The former construction business owner, who is not an American citizen, was ordered to be deported to his native Italy in October 2018, but has been fighting the case for more than a year.

Teresa’s Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the Standing Strong author’s anxiety about the trip overseas.

“I spoke to her this morning, actually, when she was packing. She was telling me some crisis that they couldn’t find Gia’s passport last night. She was having a little mini panic attack and it was crazy,” Aydin, 42, told Us on Wednesday. “G ended up having it, so crisis averted. She has so much on her mind.”

Catania, 48, added that there is a lot of pressure on Teresa and Joe’s reunion.

“As far as Teresa, her anxiety is how — not knowing how she’s going to feel when she sees him. You don’t know,” Teresa’s longtime friend told Us. “Even on this trip, her and I agree, this isn’t the trip to really know if the romance is there. … What’s very appealing to Teresa is what he had, you know, she hasn’t seen this side of him, and she’s been looking at him through a glass for the past few months. And before that, it was in a federal yard, prison yard with people around you. So, now she’s back to that like, almost like, they’re going to meet each other for the first time again.”

Teresa, who previously said she would leave her husband of 20 years if he was indeed deported, played coy about the couple’s chances of calling it quits during a joint interview with Joe hosted by Andy Cohen last month.

“I think [the kids] get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” she said of a potential divorce. “The way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful, I don’t. I think he would have someone there and I would be here. I don’t want to live life like that.”