Prom can’t last forever. Dolores Catania’s son, Frankie Catania, opened up about Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice moving on with her new boyfriend after fans rooted for the Real Housewives of New Jersey offspring to date.

“I’m not mad at all. As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her,” Frankie, 21, told Page Six in an article published on Tuesday, March 24. “At the end of the day, she’s my friend, and if something was to happen in the future with us — time will tell.”

Gia, 19, is dating Christian Carmichael, as evidenced by a TikTok video in which she tagged him. “Frankie is an absolute doll. Christian is an absolute doll,” a Giudice family source tells Us Weekly. “The family is just happy that Gia is happy.”

Frankie and Gia sparked romance rumors in May 2019 when they attended prom together. “Hi, Frankie,” Teresa, 47, said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “That’s my daughter’s prom date. Look how handsome he is.”

Gia’s makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio, also raved about the pair on Instagram. “And off they go!” she captioned her post. “@_giagiudice you are a true beauty inside & out! Love you to the moon & back sis! You too @frank.catania You are one of a kind Gia & Frankie Prom 2019! I hope you guys have the best night ever !! Woohooo!”

Teresa, meanwhile, gave the duo her stamp of approval in December 2019. “I would love for that to happen, yes,” she told Us exclusively of the friends becoming something more. “I would love that!”

The Standing Strong author shot down the idea of her dating Frankie’s father, Frank Catania, though. “That would never happen, never!” she admitted to Us.

Teresa and Dolores, 49, have been friends since they were teenagers. However, that did not stop Andy Cohen from bringing up the couple potential between the OG Housewife and Frank during a December 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Oh! I mean, I don’t see that,” Dolores noted at the time. “No, Frank kids around about that.”

Cohen, 51, replied: “She loves a juicy dude and he’s juicy Frank!”

Dolores then confessed that “Frank is definitely her type and she is his type,” but in her opinion, “you don’t do that with friends.”