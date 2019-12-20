



Dolores Catania recently admitted that her ex-husband,is’s type, but would the newly single Real Housewives of New Jersey OG ever date her pal’s ex?

“That would never happen, never!” Teresa, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively days before the news broke that she and Joe Giudice officially called it quits.

The topic of Teresa’s potenital romance with Frank came up during Dolores’ appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

“Oh! I mean, I don’t see that. No, Frank kids around about that,” Dolores, 48, said.

“She loves a juicy dude and he’s juicy Frank!” Andy Cohen replied, noting Frank was in the audience of the talk show.

Dolores, who has been friends with Teresa since they were teens, agreed with Cohen, 51.

“Frank is definitely her type and she is his type,” she said. “[But] you don’t do that with friends, no.”

Dolores and Frank, who share daughter Gabby, 24, and son Frankie, 21, called it quits before she joined the cast of RHONJ. The twosome, however, still live together, which is often a topic of conversation on the Bravo hit.

Us confirmed that Teresa and Joe, 47, meanwhile, split after 20 years of marriage on Tuesday, December 17, amid his deportation battle.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

Teresa and Joe share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. While the former couple’s eldest daughter went to prom with Dolores and Frank’s son earlier this year, there is nothing romantic happening between them. Teresa, however, would approve if something changed.

“I would love for that to happen, yes,” Teresa told Us. “I would love that!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Katie Bruno