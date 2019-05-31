Is it too soon to ask for a “Next Generation” spinoff of The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania — the children of RHONJ costars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania, respectively — attended a high school prom together on Thursday, May 30, and the glitzy night was chronicled on social media.

Gia, 18, wore a satiny, backless, sky-blue dress to the event, while Frankie, 20, donned a navy suit and a bow tie that matched his date’s ensemble.

Teresa, 47, raved about the pairing in her Instagram Stories. “Hi, Frankie,” the reality star said in one clip as she caught the Sacred Heart University student munching on h’ors d’oeuvres. “That’s my daughter’s prom date. Look how handsome he is.”

Priscilla DiStasio, Gia’s makeup artist, also posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. “And off they go!” she wrote in the caption. “@_giagiudice you are a true beauty inside & out! 😍 love you to the moon & back sis! You too @frank.catania You are one of a kind ✨Gia & Frankie Prom 2019! I hope you guys have the best night ever !! Woohooo!”

Online, fans immediately wondered whether the duo were attending the prom as friends or as something more. “I think I see a relationship blossoming,” one fan tweeted. “I hope they are dating!” said an Instagram user.

A week prior, Gia attended “prom round one,” wearing a Cocos Chateau gown of a similar color and style but with beaded embroidery.

Gia’s big night out on Thursday came amid her father Joe’s second decoration appeal. In October 2018, a judge ordered the 47-year-old to be deported to his native Italy, and Joe has been in ICE custody since his release from prison in March.

During the legal drama, Gia launched a Change.org petition to ask President Donald Trump to stop her dad’s deportation. “My father is there for us in every possible way a father could be,” she wrote in the petition. “He has always been our handyman, our [confidante], our cheerleader, our challenger and most importantly our protector. This [deportation] would rob us of my father screaming from the stands at our graduations, meeting our future husbands for the first time, of walking us down the aisle, of being there when his grandchildren come into the world.”

So far, more than 94,000 people have signed the petition.

