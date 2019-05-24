News

Celebrity Prom Pictures

By
1400270300_celebrities-at-prom-zoom
 Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library (2); Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library; Courtesy of Danielle Fishel; Courtesy of Leah Pickett
23

Celebrity Prom Pictures

 

They’re just like Us! Before walking red carpets in designer duds, stars got glam for their high school proms. See how your favorite celebs dressed up for the big night.  

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more