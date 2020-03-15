Teresa Giudice talked about the end of her marriage to estranged husband Joe Giudice during the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion and didn’t pull any punches.

In a preview clip, host Andy Cohen acknowledged that Teresa, 47, told him during the pair’s joint interview last October that she wasn’t attracted to her husband of 20 years anymore and was interested in seeing if the spark was still there when they reunited in Italy the following month.

“Were you attracted to him when you saw him?” Cohen, 51, asked.

“No,” Teresa said as she shook her head.

“Did you have sex with him in Italy?” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host continued.

“No,” Teresa replied as the awkward exchange continued and she shook her head when Cohen asked her if there was a part of her that wanted to sleep with her husband, who she used to call Juicy Joe because she thought he was “so delicious.”

But she admitted that Joe, 47, had wanted to have sex with her for the first time since he’d been imprisoned for 41 months while he served time for fraud. She refused.

“Thank god [our youngest daughter] Audriana slept with me every night,” Teresa said. “She was supposed to stay with one of her sisters but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c—kblocker.”

Joe, who is living in Italy while he awaits a verdict in his appeal against his deportation, “was not happy,” Teresa added. “You know, a guy when you say no to him …”

The former construction business owner admitted in an Instagram post last month that it was when he knew his marriage was over and called it his “AHA moment.”

“That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected,” he captioned a clip of the pair’s awkward exchange the night she and their four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, arrived in Italy to see him. “This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life. This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). it was off guard should have been private.”

Teresa, who announced their split in December, admitted that her feelings for Joe changed because she had a lot of anger towards her husband after her mom, Antonia Gorga, died in March 2017 at the age of 66. Her passing came a little over a year after Teresa was released from prison after serving 11 months for fraud.

“Everything just changed after I lost my mom,” Teresa admitted. “I just became very resentful and that’s I think when it died out.”

Her brother, Joe Gorga, added, “How much stress do you think my mother went under when my sister went away, right? Just think about that. She was sick too. She had arthritis and she would go every week [to visit Teresa in prison].”

“Do you think Joe’s played a part in her [death]?” Cohen asked Gorga, 40.

“A thousand percent,” he replied. “I got a lot to say but I can’t.”

Teresa revealed in an interview with AllAboutTRH earlier this month that she’s told her brother and his wife, Melissa Gorga, to stop “speaking so poorly” about her husband.

“Going into the next season — if they say boo about him — I am going to explode,” the cookbook author warned. “They know not to talk about him anymore. And my kids don’t want to hear it.”