Teresa Giudice says she told her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, to stop badmouthing her estranged husband, Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was asked by AllAboutTRH what she thinks of the couple “speaking so poorly” about her husband of 20 years, and she didn’t hold back.

“I don’t like it and I told them no more,” Teresa said. “I mean, listen, my brother is upset. And my brother has kept his mouth shut for a long time but now I told both of them [Melissa and Joe] to quit it. I do not want them to say one more thing about Joe Giudice.”

She then warned things could get ugly if they continue to diss Joe, 47, while filming the Bravo hit. “Going into the next season — if they say boo about him — I am going to explode,” the cookbook author added. “They know not to talk about him anymore. And my kids don’t want to hear it.”

Teresa’s brother, 40, has not held back about his brother-in-law since the couple announced their split in mid-December.

Teresa confirmed their breakup a month after visiting her husband in his native Italy, where he is awaiting a verdict on his appeal against his deportation. She was joined on her trip by their four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Shortly before Christmas, Joe Gorga shared a photo with his wife on Instagram that featured a caption about pushing through when the going gets tough.

“You can’t just give up on someone because the situation is not ideal,” he wrote on December 23. “Great relationships are not great because they have no problems. They are great because both people care enough about the other person to find a way to make it work.”

“Truth!” his wife of 15 years commented.

In February, Joe Gorga spoke out about Teresa and Joe to Us Weekly and said that the former construction company owner was “completely wrong” in the way he treated his wife after he was released from prison after serving 41 months for fraud.

“I think they should have been separated sooner. She should have moved on sooner,” he told Us, adding there is “zero chance” of them reconciling.

“They’re done,” he said. “That ship has sailed.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.