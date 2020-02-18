Joe Gorga: ‘There’s Zero Chance’ Teresa and Joe Giudice Will Reconcile

Joe Gorga is all about being a rock for his big sister. Teresa and Joe Giudice announced they were separating in December 2019 after nearly 20 years of marriage — and they’re not getting back together, according to Gorga.

“I think they should have been separated sooner. She should have moved on much sooner,” Gorga, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 18, adding that there is “zero chance” of the couple reconciling. “They’re done. That ship has sailed.”

However, the reality star noted that former construction owner, 47, who is currently living in Italy amid his deportation case, had a chance of making things right with Teresa, also 47. According to Gorga, Joe missed that opportunity and that affects their daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“It’s over. He didn’t know how to act. If he acted right, maybe. I believe if he came out and was so apologetic and showed her so much love and just was different — and he wasn’t that man that he was before,” Gorga explained to Us. “Like that rough man, ‘I don’t care, I didn’t want to marry you anyway.’ I think she probably would have given him a second chance. Because you know, you’re keeping your family together. It’s hard out there being single and you’re bringing somebody else in the house, it’s different. She would have done something, but he just came out wrong — completely wrong.”

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gorga asked his sister if she believed that her husband was unfaithful. She said that after all this time, she can admit that she does believe he cheated years ago.

“It took a long time and it still is really hard for me to admit,” the former Celebrity Apprentice star said on the Wednesday, February 12 episode. “But I owe it to myself to open my eyes.”

While Gorga appears frequently on RHONJ and works in real estate, he’s also headlining his first ever comedy show, “The Real Italians of Comedy,” at the West Nyack Levity Live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. — with more dates to come. The comedy act is unlike anything he’s ever done before.

“I just want to teach people, listen, when you have a goal in life, don’t sit back. Just go get it,” he shared with Us. “Just try it. What could happen? You fail? If I fail, I’m coming back. I’m going to come back harder and stronger and work harder and I’m going to get it. So that’s it!”

With reporting by Marc Lupo