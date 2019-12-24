



Joe Gorga, 40, shared a photo with his wife, Melissa Gorga, that featured a caption over it about pushing through when the going gets tough. “You can’t just give up on someone because the situation is not ideal,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 23.

“Great relationships are not great because they have no problems,” he continued. “They are great because both people care enough about the other person to find a way to make it work.”

“Truth!” his wife of 15 years commented.

His post, which included the hashtags “#GrowWithGorga” and “#RelationshipGoals,” attracted comments from followers who questioned whether he was shading Teresa, 47, following the news of her separation. One Instagram user pointed out what his sister “went through” with her 47-year-old spouse, who went back to his native Italy in October as he waits for a decision in his appeal against his deportation. The commenter then added that “we’re all behind her.”

A second fan advised Joe to “share this with” Teresa following her split, and a third individual asked if Joe’s post was “intended for someone close to” him.

On December 17, Us confirmed that Teresa and her longtime love, Joe, had separated after 20 years of marriage. A source told Us that the estranged couple, who wed in 1999, “talked about their future” when Teresa visited Joe in Italy in November with their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. During the European trip, they “decided it was best” for them to go their separate ways.

“Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship,” the source told Us at the time. “Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

While the exes “have no plans to divorce” right away, the Real Housewives of Jersey star was spotted getting cozy with her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo days after their split. When they exes grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday, December 21, the contractor had his arm wrapped around the smiling Skinny Italian author and gave her a big hug.

The Gorgas, for their part, have been married for 15 years. They share daughter Antonia, 13, and sons Gino, 11, and Joey, 8.

Speaking to Us exclusively, Joe opened up about how he has kept his marriage to Melissa, 40, strong over the years. “We still are obsessed with each other. I mean, we still have sex more than the average,” he told Us in May. “I don’t think of her as my wife. I think of her as my girlfriend, and we just keep it real, and the key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together.”