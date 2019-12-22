



The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, smiled in photos posted by Daily Mail that showed her looking happy and relaxed with Delorenzo (a.k.a. “Tony the pool guy”) on Saturday morning.

The contractor could be seen with his arm wrapped around Teresa as she smiled and laughed, and she also linked her arm through his at one point. Delorenzo was also spotted enveloping the Bravo star in a hug as they stood outside the restaurant. The pair were casually dressed, with Teresa in a black puffer jacket and jeans and boots, while Delorenzo wore sweatpants, a sweatshirt and sneakers.

Despite the PDA, her lawyer James Leonard tells Us Weekly that “people should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend.”

The outing came less than a week after Us confirmed that Teresa and Joe, who share four daughters, have called it quits on their 20-year marriage after his deportation to Italy.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

Delorenzo — who has known Teresa for decades — appeared on an episode of RHOBH in November, when he installed a swimming pool for her and the pair flirted with each other while Joe remained in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody ahead of his release and flight to his native Italy.

“Wait, how long do I know you?” Teresa asked him. “We used to play football together … and then you would always tackle me.”

“It was love,” Delorenzo said, to which Teresa replied, “I know.”

Teresa then admitted that she should have taken him to prom and Delorenzo admitted that they “might have kissed.”

As the pair said goodbye, they shared an awkward kiss on the cheek as her brother, Joe Gorga, teased her.

“Look at you, mamma mia!” he exclaimed.

“What?” Teresa responded. “I didn’t even do anything!”

“You want him, huh?” Gorga teased.

Delorenzo has clearly been spending time with Teresa recently — on Sunday, December 15, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed him and Gorga sitting at a kitchen counter together. “Hi, guys, what’s up?” she said in the clip. “Happy Sunday fun day!” Delorenzo also shared the video on his account.