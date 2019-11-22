



Italian wonderland, coming right up! Joe Giudice is counting down the days until he’s reunited with his girls for Christmas in Italy.

“Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas …” Giudice, 47, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, November 21.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a video with his followers of the beautiful Christmas lights in Italy, where he is currently living, while confirming that his daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, will be spending the holidays with him.

Days earlier, Joe’s wife, Teresa Giudice, told Us Weekly that when it comes to her children getting to see their father, she is all for it — even if that means they are separated at the holidays.

“I encourage the kids because I have work and stuff, but whenever the kids want to go, I have no problem sending them, but they have school also,” Teresa, 47, told Us exclusively at BravoCon on November 16. “They were thinking about Thanksgiving but Joe’s just getting his passport, so they wanted to meet in the Bahamas or something like that. But I don’t know if his passport’s going to be ready in time so definitely Christmas.”

On Thursday, Joe commented on his wife’s Instagram photo, leaving two compliments. “You look great xoxo,” he wrote a few hours after Teresa shared a photo of herself on the set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Sexy bitch,” he later added.

In early November, Teresa and her daughters visited Joe in Italy for the first time since he was granted permission to travel to his native country to await the verdict of his deportation case. On November 6, Us confirmed that their trip was filmed by Bravo and included all four girls.

Following their trip, Teresa said that her girls were having a hard time being back in the U.S. without their father. “I thought the girls would be fine when we came back from Italy, but they’re really missing Joe still. I try to compensate,” the Fabellini creator shared with the BravoCon audience during the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, moderated by Us Weekly’s Brody Brown. “I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids.”

Joe has been living in Italy since he was released from ICE custody in October. He previously served 41 months in prison for fraud charges.