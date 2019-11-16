



Taking it day by day. For the first time, Teresa Giudice is revealing all about how her daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, have been coping with everything their father, Joe Giudice, has been through.

“It’s difficult. Joe and I were really strict with Gia. But then when the whole legal thing happened, I got a little soft because I was all by myself. Not that I spoiled them, but I tried to make up for the pain of Joe not being there,” Teresa, 47, shared with the audience at BravoCon during the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, moderated by Us Weekly‘s Brody Brown, on Saturday, November 16. “My girls had to grow up quick because of everything we’ve been through.”

She then revealed that Milania had the most difficult time with all the legal troubles.

“She saw a therapist last year. She had trouble in school. Now, she’s doing well in school. She lost over 40 pounds,” the Skinny Italian author shared, before updating the audience on how her daughters are now. “I thought the girls would be fine when we came back from Italy, but they’re really missing Joe still. I try to compensate. I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids.”

Joe, 47, served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud, which ended in March. He then spent seven months in ICE custody. He is currently residing in Italy, where the entire family visited last week while awaiting the verdict in his deportation case.

Bravo filmed the reunion, which included the family visiting his new home in Salerno.

“You guys will see that play out. I can’t give a lot away, but I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s free. It was a very emotional trip. I cried a lot,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum added about the trip. “Milania was so happy that the six of us were together, eating together. … He didn’t have to sit in ICE for 7 months, but he did. He fought. His daughters saw that he fought.”

