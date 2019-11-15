



Distance makes the heart grow fonder! Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, have reignited their chemistry since their brief reunion in Italy.

“Teresa and Joe have been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back to Italy,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Who knows what their future is as a couple, but she’s been really happy and in a good place since she got back. Their interactions are a little flirty too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga confirmed November 6 that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, and the couple’s daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — traveled to visit Joe, 47, in his native Italy. The former construction business owner spent seven months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after he served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Joe requested to return to Italy while he awaits the verdict in his deportation case.

Bravo cameras were rolling as the family reunited, but they also documented their adventures on social media— which included visiting Joe’s new home in Salerno and exploring the Amalfi Coast.

“We’re back❤️,” Gia captioned a photo with her parents and sisters upon their arrival on November 6. Milania, meanwhile, posted that she had “never been more happy” on her own social media account.

Teresa said the “pretty amazing” family trip was full of “lots of laughs” and “lots of tears” in an interview with Good Morning America which aired on Thursday, November 14.

“We had the best time ever. It was so good,” the Skinny Italian author recalled. “He said he cried after we left. He cried the whole day, he said. Missing his daughters. He was so sad.”

She added that their relationship status is “to be determined” as the pair are “taking it day by day.”

The happy reunion was a sharp contrast to Teresa and Joe’s tense joint interview with Andy Cohen in October. The couple, who wed in October 1999, appeared uncertain about their future after so much time apart. Before Joe was incarcerated from 2016 to 2019, Teresa served 11 months of her 15-month prison sentence for fraud.

“We’re both two different people now,” Teresa said. “I’m not the same Teresa I was and he’s not the same Joe. I do love him as a person. I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I see him.”

Joe told Cohen, 51, he’s waiting to see what the future holds. “If we stay together, we stay together. If we don’t, we don’t. We’ll see,” he said.