



Teresa and’s relationship is still up in the air. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed on Good Morning America on Thursday, November 14, that she has no plans to file for divorce from her husband, but that doesn’t mean they will live happily ever after.

“I don’t know. Imagine he lived in Italy and you live here. I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know if that’s like a feasible relationship,” Teresa, 47, said. “To be determined. We’re taking it day by day.”

She added: “There’s always going to be a place in my heart for Joe. I’m always going to love him no matter what.”

Teresa and Joe, who share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, reunited on November 6 after the former construction business owner was released from ICE custody and granted permission to travel to his native Italy amid his deportation case. (A judge ordered for Joe to be deported in October 2018 after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.)

“I was so overjoyed seeing my daughters, how happy they were. Seeing their dad,” Teresa said on GMA of the four-day visit, noting she has no plans to return to Italy solo in the immediate future. “This trip was like all about focusing on our daughters. It really wasn’t about us.”

Teresa, who married Joe in October 1999, previously said she would file for divorce if her husband was indeed deported. When asked on Thursday if she could find love again with someone else one day, the reality TV personality replied, “Of course.”

“I’m still young. If it does go that path I want the same for Joe,” she explained. “We only really want the best for each other. We really do. Like, see I’ll start crying. Just cause we both do and like — I kept crying on the trip because of that.”

Both Teresa and Joe have been accused of — and denied — being unfaithful to each other over the years amid their legal battle. The Bravo star reiterated that she did not cheat on Joe during her GMA interview, but still isn’t convinced that he was completely faithful.

“I mean — I never caught him,” she said. “Like, I never caught him so it’s hearsay.”

Teresa, who served 11 months in jail before Joe’s sentence, concluded on Thursday that she learned she has “powers” she “never knew” she had.

“I’m unbreakable,” she declared.