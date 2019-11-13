



Teresa Giudice’s reunion with her husband, Joe Giudice, in Italy was “pretty amazing” — until they had to say goodbye.

“We had the best time ever. It was so good,” the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star said in a sneak peek of her Good Morning America interview set to air on Thursday, November 14. “He said he cried after we left. He cried the whole day, he said. Missing his daughters. He was so sad.”

Teresa, who returned home with her girls on Sunday, November 10, added that the visit was full of “lots of laughs” and “lots of tears.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, November 6, that the Standing Strong author and the couple’s four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — traveled to Italy to visit Joe, 47. The reunion came nearly a month after the former construction business owner, who is not an American citizen, was released from ICE custody and granted permission to travel to his native Italy amid his deportation case.

Teresa and Joe, who wed in October 1999, have been fighting for his right to stay in the country since October 2018 when a judge ordered for him to be deported after his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

The family documented their reunion, which was filmed by Bravo cameras, via Instagram.

“We’re back❤️,” Gia wrote alongside a photo with her parents and sisters on Thursday, November 7.

In another sweet snap, the Rutgers student called her family her “heart.”

Milania, meanwhile, wrote that she has “never been more happy” after seeing her father in person for the first time in more than three years.

Before their trip, Teresa and Joe opened up about their marriage and potential split during a joint interview with Andy Cohen.

“I think [the kids] get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” Teresa, who previously claimed she would leave Joe if he was indeed deported, said of a potential divorce. “The way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful, I don’t. I think he would have someone there and I would be here. I don’t want to live life like that.”

At the time, Joe agreed: “I’m not gonna pick ‘em up and bring them over here.”

Teresa’s full interview with GMA will air on Thursday, November 14.