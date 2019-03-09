Joe Giudice will not be allowed to go home to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and their four children following his release from prison next week.

Instead, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, will be transferred directly into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody when he completes his sentence on Thursday, March 14, per Radar Online, which was first to report the news.

“ICE expects the Bureau of Prisons Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution to honor our detainer, and Mr. Giudice will be taken into ICE custody,” an official told the website.

Joe will reportedly be placed in a detention center until his deportation to his native Italy. He filed an appeal in November 2018, for which a decision has not yet been made.

“The custodial aspect of Mr. Giudice’s federal sentence does in fact expire on or about March 14, 2019,” Teresa’s attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told the New York Post‘s Page Six on Friday, March 8. “However, due to the immigration order and detainer lodged against him, that is not a release date meaning he is not coming home on that date. We are optimistic that once his appeal is heard, he will receive the appropriate relief and will be able to come home and remain there with his family. They love him, they support him and they miss him tremendously.”

Page Six reports that the appeal process could take up to a year to complete and Joe could remain in detention unless the court releases him.

The businessman is nearing the end of his 41-month prison sentence for fraud and failure to pay approximately $200,000 in taxes. He was ordered in October 2018 to be deported to his native country upon his release.

Teresa, 46, dropped a bombshell during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion taping in January. The Standing Strong author admitted that she and her husband of 19 years will “go our separate ways” should he be deported.

She further explained her decision in a sneak peek of the reunion, released earlier this week. “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she confessed. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

Teresa also claimed that her daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 — were not onboard with moving to Europe. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me,” she said. “She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

Furthermore, the reality star was spotted holding hands with Blake Schreck, who is 20 years younger than her, during a weekend getaway to Miami in February. She later ditched her wedding ring.

