A sign for her future? Teresa Giudice stepped out without her wedding ring on Thursday, March 7, one day after she admitted she and husband Joe Giudice would split if he’s deported to Italy.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 46-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted sans her diamond jewelry while leaving a breakfast date with a friend.

Teresa and Joe, who have been married for nearly 20 years, share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. The Standing Strong author opened up about Joe’s potential deportation during part three of the RHONJ reunion, which aired on Wednesday, March 6.

“I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy,’” Teresa told Andy Cohen. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

She added that she will not be a part of a “long-distance relationship.”

“I’m not doing it,” she said. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

During part one of the reunion, which aired last month, Teresa addressed different photos of her ditching her wedding ring: “I mean, who cares? Who cares if I wear my rings, if I don’t? Joe never wore rings.”

Joe, who is wrapping up his 41-month sentence in prison for fraud, was ordered by a judge in October 2018 to be deported to Italy at the end of his sentence. His appeal is pending.

Teresa, meanwhile, was spotted holding hands and enjoying a cozy dinner with a realtor named Blake Schreck during a weekend getaway in Miami last month. The twosome were also seen together in South Florida over New Years Eve 2018, but the Bravo star’s lawyer insisted that the evening was “a night out with friends” and “nothing more than that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!