



Counting down the hours! Teresa Giudice is en route to Italy to see her husband, Joe Giudice, for the first time since he left ICE custody last month.

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, confirmed that the 47-year-old was headed overseas while promoting season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on GMA’s Strahan, Sara and Keke on Wednesday, November 6.

“At this point, they don’t know each other anymore. And they need to get to know each other again,” Gorga, 40, said. “It’s only fair to give her that minute to get back together and see how they feel. It’s been a long time. She’s on her way to Italy right now and we’ll see what goes down. That’s a long time to be away from your husband.”

She added: “And they had a lot of drama. There was a lot going on. There was a lot of rumors on both ends. So we have to see what unfolds.”

Teresa and Joe, who tied the knot in October 1999, have been fighting for the former construction business owner’s right to stay in the United States since October 2018, when a judge ordered Joe to be deported to his native Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. After six months in ICE custody, Joe was granted permission to travel to Italy while he awaits the judge’s final decision.

Teresa and Joe confirmed last month that the Standing Strong author and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — would visit Joe for the first time during the second weekend in November.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I haven’t seen him in three years and eight months,” Teresa said during Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked special, which aired on October 27. “I’ve definitely changed. I’m sure he has too. … But now like the way I’m seeing him speak, like, he looks like he’s changed … in a good way.”

Teresa added that they are “both two different people now.”

“I’m not the same Teresa I was and he’s not the same Joe,” she explained. “I do love him as a person. I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I see him.”

Teresa, who has been spotted out with a younger man in recent months, previously said she would leave Joe if he was indeed deported. (Both Teresa and Joe have denied cheating on each other in the past.)